General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Active coronavirus cases drop to 1,413

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ghana has dropped marginally to 1,413 from the previous update figure of 1,430, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Some 67 new cases have also been confirmed.

The death toll is 763.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 91,477 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

Of that number, 89,301 have recovered.

Also, some 742,349 have been vaccinated so far.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,489

Ashanti Region - 15,428

Western Region - 5,744

Eastern Region - 4,149

Central Region - 3,309

Volta Region - 2,408

Northern Region - 1,651

Bono East Region - 1,423

Bono Region - 1,370

Upper East Region - 1,309

Western North Region - 854

Ahafo Region - 704

Upper West Region - 493

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savannah Region - 120

