Active coronavirus cases drop to 1,413

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ghana has dropped marginally to 1,413 from the previous update figure of 1,430, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate.



Some 67 new cases have also been confirmed.



The death toll is 763.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 91,477 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.



Of that number, 89,301 have recovered.



Also, some 742,349 have been vaccinated so far.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 50,489



Ashanti Region - 15,428



Western Region - 5,744



Eastern Region - 4,149



Central Region - 3,309



Volta Region - 2,408



Northern Region - 1,651



Bono East Region - 1,423



Bono Region - 1,370



Upper East Region - 1,309



Western North Region - 854



Ahafo Region - 704



Upper West Region - 493



Oti Region - 406



North East Region - 223



Savannah Region - 120