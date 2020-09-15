Active coronavirus case count decreases to 628, deaths rise to 294

General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Active coronavirus cases in Ghana have dropped to 628 from 806, latest updates from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has indicated.
The updates by the GHS on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 reveal the death toll has however increased to 294 from 286.
So far, the cumulative case count stands at 45,601 after 29 new cases were recorded
44,679 persons have recovered.
Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region – from highest to lowest.
Greater Accra Region - 23,068
Ashanti Region - 10,928
Western Region - 2,963
Eastern Region - 2,394
Central Region - 1,904
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 668
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 285
Oti Region - 238
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.