Active coronavirus case count decreases to 628, deaths rise to 294

Active coronavirus case count has decreased to 628 in latest update.

Active coronavirus cases in Ghana have dropped to 628 from 806, latest updates from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has indicated.



The updates by the GHS on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 reveal the death toll has however increased to 294 from 286.



So far, the cumulative case count stands at 45,601 after 29 new cases were recorded



44,679 persons have recovered.



Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region – from highest to lowest.



Greater Accra Region - 23,068



Ashanti Region - 10,928



Western Region - 2,963



Eastern Region - 2,394



Central Region - 1,904



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 668



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 285



Oti Region - 238



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





