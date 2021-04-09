Active Coronavirus cases drop to 1,386, death toll stagnates

Health News of Friday, 9 April 2021
Source: Class FM
Ghana’s active coronavirus caseload has dropped to 1,386, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service have revealed.
Some 65 new cases were recently confirmed.
The death toll has been stagnant for a few days at 752.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has confirmed a total of 91,109 cases of the pandemic with 88,971 of them recovering.
So far, a total of 599,128 people in Ghana have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the GHS.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 50,282
Ashanti Region - 15,394
Western Region - 5,736
Eastern Region - 4,136
Central Region - 3,304
Volta Region - 2,385
Northern Region - 1,644
Bono East Region - 1,421
Bono Region - 1,336
Upper East Region - 1,307
Western North Region - 854
Ahafo Region - 704
Upper West Region - 491
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savannah Region - 120