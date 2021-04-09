You are here: HomeNews2021 04 09Article 1227991

Health News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Active Coronavirus cases drop to 1,386, death toll stagnates

The death toll has been stagnant for a few days

Ghana’s active coronavirus caseload has dropped to 1,386, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service have revealed.

Some 65 new cases were recently confirmed.

The death toll has been stagnant for a few days at 752.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has confirmed a total of 91,109 cases of the pandemic with 88,971 of them recovering.

So far, a total of 599,128 people in Ghana have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the GHS.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,282

Ashanti Region - 15,394

Western Region - 5,736

Eastern Region - 4,136

Central Region - 3,304

Volta Region - 2,385

Northern Region - 1,644

Bono East Region - 1,421

Bono Region - 1,336

Upper East Region - 1,307

Western North Region - 854

Ahafo Region - 704

Upper West Region - 491

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savannah Region - 120

