Active Coronavirus cases, deaths rise slightly

Health News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload has risen slightly to 1,593.



Of that number, there are six critical, 23 severe cases.



Some 28 new cases have also been confirmed recently.



A total of 783 people have died since the virus entered Ghana in mid-March 2020.



Since that time, a total of 92,856 have been recorded up to date with 90,480 of them having recovered.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 51,123



Ashanti Region - 15,523



Western Region - 5,836



Eastern Region - 4,178



Central Region - 3,383



Volta Region - 2,467



Northern Region - 1,654



Bono East Region - 1,430



Bono Region - 1,398



Upper East Region - 1,319



Western North Region - 874



Ahafo Region - 712



Upper West Region - 498



Oti Region - 422



North East Region - 228



Savannah Region - 122