Health News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Active Coronavirus cases, deaths rise slightly

Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload has risen slightly to 1,593.

Of that number, there are six critical, 23 severe cases.

Some 28 new cases have also been confirmed recently.

A total of 783 people have died since the virus entered Ghana in mid-March 2020.

Since that time, a total of 92,856 have been recorded up to date with 90,480 of them having recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 51,123

Ashanti Region - 15,523

Western Region - 5,836

Eastern Region - 4,178

Central Region - 3,383

Volta Region - 2,467

Northern Region - 1,654

Bono East Region - 1,430

Bono Region - 1,398

Upper East Region - 1,319

Western North Region - 874

Ahafo Region - 712

Upper West Region - 498

Oti Region - 422

North East Region - 228

Savannah Region - 122

