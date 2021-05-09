Actions by Wesley Girls, Methodist Church unfortunate - GMM

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Ghana Muslim Mission has admonished Muslims in Ghana to continue to pray for the peace, prosperity and development of this nation as they inch towards the end of Ramadan.



Reacting to the recent brouhaha at the Wesley Girls Senior High School over the refusal of the school to allow students to fast, the Mission said:”The issue of authorities of Wesley Girls SHS preventing Muslim students from praying and fasting has become topical in our dear country in the past few days; drawing both praises and condemnation from various quarters in equal measure.



But it is important we take a step back and re-consider our stance in this evolving story. It is significant to note that Muslims and Christians fast with the belief that it is in fulfilment of God’s commandment. In this regard, restraining the students from fasting is an act against God and as such we should tread with caution.



The actions of the Leadership of the Methodist Church and the Headmistress are just unfortunate and we fervently appeal to them to rescind their decision since we are brothers and sisters. It is instructive to note that the former Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Emmanuel Asante is a respected personality in the Methodist Church.”



