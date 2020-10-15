Regional News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Act professionally in dealing with Western Togolanders - Afife Chiefs urges Police

Paramount Chief of Afife Traditional Area in the Ketu North district, Torgbui Adrakpanya VI

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has been asked to act professionally in their dealings with the Western Togolanders to ensure that the perpetrators are dealt with accordingly.



The call was made by the Paramount Chief of Afife Traditional Area in the Ketu North district of the Volta Region, Torgbui Adrakpanya VI to protect lives and property not only in the Traditional area but the entire region.



"We however admonish the security to continue to act professionally to ensure that all perpetrators face the full rigorous of the law no matter their social status or standing” he said.



Torgbui Adrakpanya stated at a press conference held in Afife on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 to condemn the act and disassociate themselves from the Western Togoland movement.



"The inactions staged by the alleged Togoland groups, the Western Togoland Restoration Front and Homeland Study Group Foundation “ are a threat to the peace and security of our region and could undermine the development of the region” He added.



The Chief however applauded the government for beefing up security issues in the region especially areas where the disturbances are rampant.



He also appealed to government to equip the various Police facilities within the Afife area.



“ We further appeal for a dedicated patrol vehicle for the tow Police statins at the Afife and Tadzewu, this is important if any criminal activities in the area are to be nipped in the bud” he said.





