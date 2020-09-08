Regional News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: GNA

Act professionally and fairly - COP Kofi Boakye to Police

Prosecutors and Investigators of the Ghana Police Service have been asked to exhibit professionalism and fairness in their line of duties.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye, the Director-General of Police in charge of Legal and Prosecution, who made the call, said professionalism and fairness would enable them to gain respect, goodwill and trust from the Ghanaian Populace.



They should also prioritize job integrity in all their endeavours.



He was speaking at a day’s training workshop for prosecutors and investigators on the new vigilantism law to guide them in prosecuting electoral offences before, during and after the election to maintain law and order in the country.



The training, held at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Auditorium, was attended by about 100 prosecutors and investigators across the Central Region.



COP Boakye said the training would ensure officers across the country were equipped and schooled on the rules and regulations to maintain law, peace and order.



The Director-General said the vigilantism law was pertinent and imperative there was the need for the officers to become conversant with the constitution to be able to control conducts of stakeholders during elections and to prosecute them.



He urged officers to desist from political biases in executing their duties, ”Don’t be swayed by politicians when prosecuting and enforcing the law,” he said.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Habiba Twumansi Sarpong, the Central Regional Police Commander, thanked the Police administration for the educative programme for officers in the Region.



She assured Ghanaians of the readiness of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to maintain law and order, adding that it was within their core mandate to protect lives and property.



DCOP Sarpong called on the populace to collaborate with the Service in exposing vigilantes and perpetrators of crimes to help end the practice.





