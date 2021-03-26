Achimota school decision to deny Rastafarian students admission bogus - Kofi Akapaloo

Politics of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr Kofi Akpaloo, has said Achimota School decision to deny admission to a Rastafarian student over his dreadlocks is bogus and useless.



According to him, he is surprised and disappointed that the school and its management have taken a strong stance and not ready to compromise as far as admitting his son is concerned.



“I am quite disappointed because there was no room for compromise. The decision is bogus and useless, “he added



“We must quickly fix this mess and get away from the distraction. The two students and all minority students facing blatant discrimination must be admitted immediately in the interest of Ghana,’’ Mr Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Meanwhile, the public is divided on the decision of the school to refuse to admit the Rastafarian student because of his hair while Achimota School over the years has been admitting Caucasian students with relatively longer and overgrown hair.



He maintained that accepting the students at their current ages “cannot be inimical in any educational system”.



Authorities of the Achimota School turned away two dreadlocked students asking their parents to cut off their hair or find another school for them.