General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Achimota forest robber shot dead by Police

The body has been deposited at the police morgue

One suspected robber has been shot dead along the Achimota forest stretch after he succeeded in attacking and snatching two phones from two pedestrians and ran into the bush.



On Wednesday, 27 January 2021 at about 9pm, the suspect now deceased armed with knife emerged from the Achimota Forest Reserve and snatched a passerby's phone and ran back into the forest.



He was chased by a snap check duty men at the Achimota CP roundabout but he managed to escape into the forest.



The Police then came back and laid ambush around the forest, after a while, he emerged again from another side of the forest to continue his operation.



The team started monitoring him closely. Not quite long he snatched another phone at knifepoint from a lady who alighted from a passenger vehicle and again started running back to the forest.



This time, the duty men gave him a hot chase and in attempt to demobilise him and cause his arrest, he was hit by a bullet, and rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body has been deposited at the police morgue.



"Fighting robbery on that stretch has been a headache for the district, the division and the regional command," DSP Afia Tenge-Public Relation Officer Accra Regional Police Command said.



The robbers according to Police pretend as prayer warriors, hide in the forest and come out late evening and early morning rush hours and attack their victims with offensive weapons, snatch their bags, phones, other valuables and run back to the forest.



In November last year, a woman was stabbed on the shoulder when her vehicle's door glass rolled down and her hand bag and phone taken.



This prompted the command to mount the snap checkpoint and also post plain cloth police at the area during evening and mornings rush hours.



Though 5 arrests were made in the last quarter of last year of whom 2 were jailed, the problem still persist.