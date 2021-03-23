Achimota School should arrange psychological support for ‘rejected’ students - Daddy Bosco

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chairman of the Rastafari Council of Ghana, Ahuma Daddy Bosco has suggested psychological support for the students who were earlier denied admission into Achimota Secondary School.



He said although the Ghana Education Service directed the school to admit the two students, they need to be counselled to overcome the negative impact of the situation.



He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



According to him, there is no head of a school with the authority to deny any child access to education.



The constitution he noted has stated clearly that, you cannot deny a child access to education or healthcare because of their religion.



Daddy Bosco indicated that the school would have to arrange psychological support for the students who were denied access to the school.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) over the weekend instructed authorities of the Achimota School to admit the two first-year students who reported on campus with dreadlocks.



The school had claimed that having dreadlocks was against the rules of the school.



But a parent of one of the students, Raswad Menkrabea described the issue as discriminatory.



Reacting to the development, the Director-General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said authorities of Achimota School cannot refuse to admit the two students.



“You cannot say that you will not admit someone on the basis of the person’s religious belief and so we have asked the head to allow the children to be in school,” he said.



