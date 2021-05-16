Achimota Preparatory School to be managed by GES - Reports

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Achimota Preparatory School is going to be part of Achimota Basic School under the general management of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



This was part of a resolution reached after a meeting between the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the management of Achimota Preparatory School.



On Friday, April 30, the GES locked up the private school following an Accra High Court ruling.



But management of the school raised issues with the takeover and consequently petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A press release issued by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Benjamin Kofi Gyasi, to update the public on the matter said the President directed the Minister to find a lasting solution to the issues.



After a meeting between the parties, one of the resolutions is to manage Achimota Preparatory School as part of Achimota Basic School.



“The status of the staff, as well as the specific role of the current managers of the school are to be discussed at a subsequent meeting to be facilitated by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education.”



Assurances have been given that the quality of education which Achimota Preparatory School is noted for will not be compromised under the new management and arrangement.