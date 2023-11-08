Accused persons intentionally caused the death of late Major Mahama

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: GNA

Prosecutors in the trial of Major Maxwell Mahama’s alleged killers have contended that it was evident that the accused persons deliberately caused the death of the deceased.



Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney, told the jury that video evidence proved the accused individuals marveled at the fact that the late Major Mahama was still alive after all the attacks on him.



“They even removed his trousers and thought he had a charm,” she added.



Fourteen people are on trial in an Accra High Court for the murder of Major Mahama, a 5th Infantry Battalion officer, in Burma Camp.



On May 29, 2017, the late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.



The mob ignored his persistent protests that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.



The accused are William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame aka Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, and Bismarck Donkor.



Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.



Mrs. Keelson stated that the intent of the accused persons was evident when they attacked the deceased with stones, guns, cement blocks, and sticks with intention to harm and kill him.



She said the prosecution had enough evidence to establish that the accused persons willfully killed the victim.



“A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A10 and A11 intentionally killed the late Major Mahama,” she added.