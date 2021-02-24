Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: GNA

Accra police arrest 19 suspects over narcotics

DSP Effia Tenge

The Accra Regional Police with support from the Central District Police has arrested 19 suspects over narcotics at Klewoko and Rawlings Park, in Accra.



The 19 persons were arrested in a swoop on Friday, February 19, with quantities of dried leaves and liquid substances believed to be narcotics, retrieved from them.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday said Superintendent of Police, Mr Richard Bonsu, Accra Central District, led a 25-man-team on the operation.



The suspects are: Daniel Dodoo, Justice Krampah, Nathaniel Nelson, Adjetey Sowa, Nii Otoo Joseph, Akushe Quaye, George Tetteh Enyo, Samuel Ahorlu, Benjamin Okyere, and Emmanuel Ofoe Caeser.



The rest are: Ismael Garshong, Eric Eshun, Joseph Ayetey, Emmanuel Lartey, Nathaniel Nortey, Aban Addo, Solomon Cofie, Cecil MAC-Bruce and Kwame Eric.



She said all the 19 suspects were being screened by the police.



In a related development, two persons have been arrested over alleged attempted stealing and resisting lawful arrest.



They are Emmanuel Nii Boye, 26 years, and Bismark Kwabena, 23 years.



DSP Tenge, said on February 22, 2021 at about 1800hours, Accra Central District Commander, Superintendent, Mr Richard Bonsu, in charge at Rawlings Park on rush hour duties spotted the two attempting to snatch a hand bag of a market woman.



"Upon seeing the police, they took to their heels and were given a hot chase, arrested and taken to the station for further action," DSP Tenge added.



