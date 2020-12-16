General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Accra on track in keeping global heating to 1.5°C – C40 cities report

Accra is on track to help keep global heating below 1.5°C

Fifty-four cities, including Accra, representing more than 200 million residents, are on track to help keep global heating below 1.5°C and tackle the climate crisis, per a new C40 analysis.



C40 research revealed that city efforts could avert at least 1.9 gigatonnes of GHG emissions between 2020 and 2030, equivalent to half the annual emissions of the European Union.



The report released today contains new analysis of climate action plans from these cities confirming they will deliver their fair share of greenhouse gas emission reductions to keep global temperatures to the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement, the level that scientists agree is needed to tackle the global climate crisis.



The new analysis was presented by C40’s Executive Director Mark Watts, at a landmark event hosted by Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, to mark five years since the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement.



Cities with climate action plans reviewed by C40’s Deadline 2020 program and confirmed as having science-based targets consistent with the Paris Agreement goals include:



The analysis includes reviews of comprehensive new plans from 14 cities – Montreal; Vancouver; Buenos Aires; Curitiba; Guadalajara; Medellin; Rio de Janeiro; Salvador; São Paulo; Mexico City; Milan; Lisbon; Dakar and Johannesburg.



The data further confirms that when fully implemented, these climate action plans will protect residents, create jobs, address inequalities, and tackle the global climate crisis.



C40’s research reveals that efforts by these world-leading cities will prevent at least 1.9 gigatonnes of GHG emissions from being released into the atmosphere between 2020 and 2030, equivalent to half the combined annual emissions of the EU’s 27 member states.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Regional Director for Africa at C40 Hastings Chikoko said “in Accra, when you look at the action plan which they have launched, a couple of months ago which was launched by Mayor Adjei Sowah, they are basically committing that they will reduce fifty percent of waste that causes emissions. They will make sure that 37% of the trips made in the city will be on low emission buses. And they are also planning to do some actions towards reducing coastal flooding by implementing some coastal management plan.”



“In Johannesburg, for example, they are ensuring that all new public and private buildings will operate on a zero-carbon emission basis, and because of that technology they will also generate jobs.”



He went on “these actions from these analyses that we have released do demonstrate that the battle against climate change will be won in cities and these cities are taking all the actions and can contribute tremendously to the actions that national governments are planning in the delivery of the Paris agreement.”



“We cannot afford as Africa to repeat mistakes of the countries or economies that developed before us and brought us into this situation. We can do better, we can grow economies in a sustainable and responsible manner. and we are in a better era now because of technological advancement that can enable us to do that,” he added.



About the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group



Around the world, C40 Cities connects 97 of the world’s greatest cities to take bold climate action, leading the way towards a healthier and more sustainable future.



Representing 700+ million citizens and one-quarter of the global economy, mayors of the C40 cities are committed to delivering on the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement at the local level, as well as to cleaning the air we breathe.



The current chair of C40 is Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, and three-term Mayor of New York City Michael R. Bloomberg serves as President of the Board. C40’s work is made possible by our three strategic funders: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Realdania.





