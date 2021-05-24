Accra needs a 'lionhearted' Nii Naate as Mayor - Group to Akufo-Addo

Religion of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ga Dangme Agenda for Accra Mayor, a group made up of some indigenes of Gas are calling on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to appoint Nathaniel Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey to succeed Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah as the Mayor of Accra.



According to the group, Accra as a cosmopolitan city needs "needs a lionhearted Mayor, who cannot be intimidated, who will liaise with our regional minister to make Accra work again.



"As Hon Henry Quartey said, we travel to places that are clean and beautiful to vacation there, therefore, a well-travelled person who has seen it, lived it and willing to exchange the filth for cleanliness and beauty is who we need," the group said in a statement to GhanaWeb.



The group added further that, if Henry Quartey, the Regional Minister picks Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey, that would be a sensational choice for the governing NPP-GaDaŋme and GaDaŋme at large.



"So far, the best Mayors of Accra are Diasporaians. He is a community support specialist and resourced in human development. He will enforce law and order, ensure the full scale of implementation of action plans and, make our party attractive to GaDaŋme again," the statement stressed.



Trained as an educationist and a counsellor from Community Support Specialist for Community Systems Inc-Delaware USA, Community Interaction Inc-Philadelphia USA/Resource for Human Development - USA, Nathaniel Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey is also a Member of the International Council Of Drug Abuse and Addiction.



He is also the Director Ghana County, Aid for Aids Africa, USA, Research Consult at the State of Delaware HIV/Aids Consortium.



Nathaniel Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey is also a member of the Fraternity of Police, State of Delaware and a Member New York Association of African Studies.



He is the General Secretary for Ga Dangme Cultural & Education Foundation, Founder of Ga Dangme Hewaloi Hewamenya Council and has been a member of the governing NPP where he aspired to be the Parliamentary Candidate in 2019 to represent the people of Odododiodio.