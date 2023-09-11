Accra mechanic who stole Honda CRV arrested at Aflao passport office

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Emmanuel Kwasi Gida, an Accra-based Mechanic who stole his client’s Honda CRV has been arrested 48 hours after he bolted.



MyNewsGh.com was informed of his arrest at Aflao passport office when he went to get passport for himself and his girlfriend.



A post made by one Quuquaa Aidoo Okasa-Ashong on Facebook sought public assistance to arrest Emmanuel Kwasi Gida after he bolted with the 2017 CRV Honda.



“He’s a “fitter” who was given a 2017 Honda CR-V(as seen in the picture) to do some minor work on on Saturday 26th August 2023 but has since not be seen including the car. He was last seen at Akweteman/Achimota Market area. The car is unregistered but has a DV plate.” She wrote.



“All efforts to reach/find him has proven futile. He’s “thick tall”, around 5.7″ thereabouts and dark/Chocolate in complexion.” She added.