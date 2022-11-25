Accra Zoo: Forestry Commission Board tours facility ahead of reopening

General News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Forestry Commission (FC) Board of Commissioners led by the Chairman, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, toured the Accra Zoo to inspect ongoing works and new developments put in place to ensure visitors get to enjoy once the Zoo is re-opened.



The Zoo was shut down in August after an intruder was attacked by the lions. Before this incident, renovations were ongoing to intensify security systems, provide more facilities to ensure the comfort of visitors and make the Zoo more interesting and exciting.



The Zoo Manager, Mr. Stephen Dunia Tamanja, led the Board to inspect several works that have been done in the past months and explained that, a lot of efforts have been put in place to ensure the general outlook of the Zoo is more appealing.



He highlighted some latest developments of the Zoo and took the Board on a tour to see for themselves. He informed the Board that, zebras and bush bucks will be brought from Shai Hills Resource Reserve to the Zoo and cages have been constructed to receive the animals.



In addition to the new cages, the Zoo has a new visitors lounge with benches, labels on cages have been boldly done, street lights have been placed on all access routes, bold signages with clear instructions have been placed at vantage points, wider and higher cages and two iron gates have been constructed to intensify security in the Zoo.



The Board of Commissioners were excited with the latest developmental works at the Zoo and commended the Chief Executive, management and staff for their efforts.



In a related development, the Board of Commissioners had an interactive meeting with the Executive Management Team (EMT) of FC.



The Chief Executive, Mr. John Allotey stated that, the Commission has a very proficient EMT that supports him in discharging his duties as Chief Executive. He added that, the EMT is blessed with experienced members who contribute to write reports, CE’s Brief, among others.



Mr Allotey, as a liaison between the EMT and the Board coordinates the ideas from EMT and submits to the Board. He, therefore, sees it as a good idea for the Board to meet with EMT, the first time ever in the history of the Commission.



The Chairman of the Board, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, expressed that the meeting between the two parties is a good one because he believed EMT does all the work and, therefore, it was necessary for the Board to meet, listen, and discuss pertinent issues in managing the affairs of the Commission.



He added that, the Board is responsible for the formulation of policies which are subsequently implemented by the EMT. Therefore, the Board needs to know more about FC from the EMT to be able to fulfill the mission and vision of FC.



Mr. Allotey urged members of the EMT to speak out because this is the first time the Board is meeting them.



All members of EMT seized the opportunity to offer useful suggestions on how to improve the operations of the Commission.



The Chairman of the Board assured them that, the issues and concerns raised will be addressed at Board meetings.



