Accra Zabarma Chief expresses confidence in Speaker to protect Ghanaian values

Regional News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu has expressed confidence in the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin's ability to safeguard Ghanaian values and norms not only against LGBTQ but other practices that are against the Ghanaian culture.



He commended the Speaker of Parliament for his firm stand and assurance to well-meaning Ghanaians that the LGBTQ Bill will be passed by the end of the year.



The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Zabarma communities in Ghana said this when the Coalition of Muslim Organizations in Ghana called on the Speaker.



He commended all Members of Parliament who fought for the Bill to see the light of day for their courage, professionalism, and sustained strength.



He assured all well-meaning Ghanaians that his Palace is committed to protecting the values and norms of Ghana adding that his people will continue to promote proper human and sexual rights and Ghanaian family values which the Speaker has assured of its passage at the end of the year.



The delegation conferred on the Speaker the title Saifu_llah which means the Sword of God at Parliament House.



The delegation led by Hajj Abdul Rahman acknowledged and commended the speaker for his immense contribution to protecting and safeguarding Ghanaian values and norms against LGBTQ.



On his part, the Speaker expressed his gratitude to the Chiefs for the honour and title conferred on him.



He assured the organization that Parliament will pass the LGBTQ Bill before the year ends.