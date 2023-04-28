Accra Polo Club and Kings Polo Club to contest in the 'The Challenge Cup'

General News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: APC Ghana

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Accra Polo Club (Ghana) will host the Kings Polo Club (Egypt) in a crunch game of Polo dubbed; 'The Challenge Cup' at the Accra Polo Grounds around the Airport area.



Polo lovers from both Ghana, Egypt and other countries are expected to witness the crunch game which will at the end honour the eventual winners as well as boost bilateral relations, networking experience and among countries.



Ahead of main event which will kick off at 4:00pm, Ghana’s team will be led by Kwabena Dei (0), Jamil Ibrahim (0), Thomas Mensah (+1) and Alejo Arambura (+6), making a total handicap of +7.



On the Egyptian side is, Mohammed Elsewedy (+1), Ahmed Wahby (0), Marwan Elafandy (+1) and Secondo Condesa (+4) with a total handicap of +6.



It is expected that the game will prove to be a tight contest among the two nations.



The President of the Accra Polo Club, Mr Rasheed Ibrahim giving remarks ahead of the event stated that as the last tournament of the season, it also serves as a tribute to the Ghanaian worker for persevering and holding the country through the recent global economic challenges.



It would not be first time that the APC is hosting such a prestigious event. The Club was first founded in 1902, holding its maiden Polo Tournament in 1903 has span through the years with other events of this kind.



Through the years, the APC has garnered and expanded its membership made up of varied nationalities consisting of Ghanaians, British, Canadians, French, Germans, Syrians, Italians, Lebanese among others who have all come together as one to enjoy the beautiful Polo game.



The club and sport can also boast of the highest social profile of any established sport in the world with members including business executives, presidents, diplomatic corps, fashion and entertainment giants and other revered personalities.



The APC is associated with prestige, success and excellence which reflects on the game of Polo by also offering a unique platform for marketing, branding and CSR related activities.



The Accra Polo Club further offers a platform for brands in achieving their premium target audience to assist them reap the benefits associated with the sport of kings.