Accra Mayor inspects ongoing desilting works at Agbogbloshie ahead of rains

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey has paid a working visit to the Agbogbloshie market to inspect the ongoing desilting of choked drains ahead of the rainy season.



Speaking to the media after the inspection the Mayor, said the purpose of the desilting works was to clear the drains of waste and silt targetted at ensuring a clean city and the free flow of water when it rains.



She noted that the desilting works were being done concurrently in areas including the London Market, the Children’s Hospital and the Agbogbloshie Market.



She used the opportunity to entreat traders and residents in the area to desist from disposing of refuse into the drains adding that the assembly after desilting, would construct a fence wall around the market to prevent traders from selling by the drains.



“We have given them a lot of sensitisation, having spoken to them for so long. This is an action year and we are going to ensure that any trader caught selling behind the wall and on the drains after the construction will be arrested and prosecuted,” she indicated.



Mrs Sackey also urged residents to desilt all drains in front of their homes as mandated by the AMA 2017 Sanitation Bye-laws and ensure that their frontages were clean at all times.



Prior to the desilting works task force from the Assembly clamped some commercial vehicles parked on the shoulders of the road, flouting the Road Traffic Regulations law.