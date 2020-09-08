General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Accra-Kumasi Highway: Three dead, several injured in fatal accident

The accident happened at Amanase near the Suhum stretch of the Accra to Kumasi highway

Three persons have died in a fatal accident involving a VVIP bus with registration number GL 527-14 at Amanase near the Suhum stretch of the Accra to Kumasi highway.



The bus was carrying about 43 passengers. Many of the passengers reportedly suffered serious injuries with some in critical condition hence rushed to Suhum Government Hospital for emergency healthcare.



“The accident occurred around 5:30am between Amanase and Okorase near Suhum stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway. They were about 43 passengers in the bus from Kumasi to Accra but the steering wheel locked so the driver attempted to apply break leading to the Bus to veer off the road and crashed at the roadside. Myself and my District Director of Ayensuano NADMO Joseph Okai Gyan rushed to the scene to help rescue the victims, unfortunately three persons including a four year old child died instantly. Many are seriously injured and have been rushed to Suhum Government Hospital,” Kwadwo Minta a Staff of the National Disaster Management Organization told Starr News



Averagely, 2000 people are killed yearly through road accidents in Ghana.



Reports from the National Road Safety Authority revealed that road traffic crashes and its resultant fatalities and injuries declined by 14 percent in the first five months of the year 2020 compared to 2019 figures.



Provisional statistics on road traffic crashes from January to May 2020 indicated that a total of 5,465 crashes were reported, involving 9,163 vehicles, with 958 incidents of pedestrian knockdowns, 909 deaths, and 5,703 injuries.



Compared to the same period in 2019, this year’s situation represented a reduction in cases reported by 5.22 percent, vehicles involved by 2.54 percent, pedestrian knockdowns by 25.5 percent, fatalities by 14.49 percent and injuries by 3.47 percent.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.