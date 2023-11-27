Accra Golden Lions Club champions diabetes awareness with walkathon

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

In a dedicated effort to raise awareness about diabetes, the Accra Golden Lions Club organized a health walkathon on Saturday, November 25, 2023.



Over a hundred members from five Lions clubs in Accra participated in the event, embarking on a journey from the Ayi Mensah toll booth to the Peduase Lodge.



The walkathon, which spanned the scenic route of Aburi Hill, served as a powerful initiative to educate the public about the importance of physical activity in preventing diabetes.



Studies have shown that exercising for at least 30 minutes a day can reduce the risk of diabetes by 25 percent, a message that the Accra Golden Lions Club sought to emphasize through their impactful walk.



Lion Alfred Avoka, the Club President of Accra Golden Lions emphasized that, "It's all about raising awareness towards diabetes. As human beings, we have to exercise for at least [30 minutes]—that is why we organized this walk to activate the energy in us and the general public."



The collaborative effort of Lions members was evident as they climbed the Aburi hill, covering a distance of 8 kilometres.



Lion Regan Ohene Boakye, President of Accra Gye Nyame Lions, acknowledged the tangible benefits of the walk, stating, "This is an 8km walk, it has been properly organized. Accra Golden is one of our star clubs, and we felt partnering with them would be a good deal, and so far, we see the health benefit of it."



The Lions Club is an organization with a rich history spanning 104 years globally and 56 years in Ghana.



Lions is a service club present in over 200 countries worldwide, dedicated to serving the less fortunate.

The club focuses on three key thematic areas: childhood cancer, diabetes, and environmental and humanitarian causes.



Explaining the requirement to join the Lions Club, Lion Alfred Avoka noted that the club is open to anyone willing to contribute their talent, treasure, and time to support the community's poor and needy.



The Lions Club actively solicits funds to address societal challenges, embodying the spirit of service and community betterment.







