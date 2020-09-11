General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: GNA

Accra Business School appoints Professor Bell as President

Professor Cedric Bell

Professor Cedric Bell has been appointed as the new President of Accra Business School (ABS).



The well-known international academic and entrepreneur replaced Bishop Gideon Titi-Offei, who assumed the position of the Governor-General of the Christian Business School.



Professor Bell, who was for ten years Chief Executive of Holborn College in London, said he was honoured and much energised by the appointment and committed to establishing several international collaborative partnerships for the School, as well as diversifying its discipline portfolio and range of delivery mechanisms.



“I had no hesitation in accepting the offer of the appointment as I have been very impressed with the innovative drive and focus of the strong and experienced leadership team in place at ABS.



“I am looking forward to working with them in driving forward our new shared strategic vision and together with colleagues taking the School to the next level of achievement.



“I have very happy memories of being in Ghana when I was the CEO of Holborn College and have a high regard for the country, what it has achieved since 1957, the friendliness of its people and the quality of its educational system. It is shining light of progress and stability for the continent," he said.



The outgoing President, Bishop Titi-Offei, welcoming Professor Bell to the School, said: “We are excited about this appointment because it is in line with our vision of building a global business school in West Africa.”



He said Professor Bell brings on board a wealth of experience and expertise that would put ABS on the global map and improve on quality.



Professor Bell was also the Pro Vice-Chancellor (International) and Regional Vice-Chancellor (Africa) of a large Malaysian University and is a ‘triple law graduate’ of the University of Birmingham.

