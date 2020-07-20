General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Account for $100m World Bank coronavirus funds – Minority to govt

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

The Minority in Parliament is demanding that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta accounts for the usage of all COVID-19 monetary donations ahead of the presentation of the mid-year budget review scheduled for Thursday, 23 July 2020.



Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini who made the call on the floor of Parliament today, Monday, 20 July 2020 observed that it is essential, for the sake of transparency that government accounts for how it has used monies accrued to its coffers so far since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ghana.



“There should be accountability because the propensity, the possibility, the likelihood of government taking advantage of the situation and dissipating our resources with careless abundant is there…because they now have an opportunity, because anytime we go for accounts they say coronavirus and that is why we must be concerned that when the minister comes here on Thursday because they’ve eaten the meat to the bone, there are no resources...we’ve gone to the world bank…we’ve borrowed $100 million and so it is important in giving all these account…,” the lawmaker said.



Mr Fuseini was commenting on a statement made by a Deputy Minister of Health, Bernard Okoe Boye on Ghana's current COVID-19 status and measures taken by the government to curb the spread.



The minister who touts the government's achievements says Ghana's situation is better than other African countries owing partly to the country's low mortality rate.



He disclosed that so far, the government has spent over $34.6 million on testing alone.

