Accord vice president the required constitutional dignity - Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah

Regional News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: K Peprah

The various aspiring New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidates and their followers have been reminded to accord the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the required respect and dignity as enjoined by the 1992 constitution.



As the NPP’s presidential and parliamentary primaries gather momentum, Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the party said “let’s be reminded Alhaji Dr. Bawumia is still the vice president and we must not do anything that would drag his name and the seat of the government into public ridicule and disrepute”.



The vice president has picked a nomination to contest in the impending NPP’s presidential and parliamentary primaries, that would elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the election 2024.



Speaking in an interview with newsmen at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, Appiah Mensah, the former NPP organiser in the

Brong-Ahafo Region said “our primaries must to create a room for us to dirty ourselves and soiled the image and dignity of the vice president and the seat of

government”.



Describing Dr. Bawumia as “the best vice president Ghana has had so far” in the democratic governance, he stressed that the campaign full of lies can tarnish the image of Ghana.



“campaign of lies, insults and pettiness against particularly, the Vice President would also “dirty the image of Ghana internationally”, he said.



He indicated that the party’s presidential primaries was a contest between the vice president, Kennedy Agyapong, and John Alan Kyerematen. However, he saw Bawumia to be the right candidate for the NPP.



He stated: “among the three aspirants, clear Alhaji Dr Bawumia is the rightful candidate who can lead us to break the eight”.



Appiah Mensah said it would be difficult for the party to market any other candidate, rather than the vice president who has already demonstrated his proven track record, performance, sense of humility, affection and love to Ghanaians.



“Election 2024 is very crucial and we need a presidential candidate

who can silence the NDC flagbearer, Mr. John Mahama. Alhaji Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama, have both been in government and with the two of them, it would be easier for the Ghanaian voter to make informed decisions when they go to ballot in the next general election”, he stated.



“With Alhaji Dr. Bawumia driving the wheels of the NPP, our election chances would be brighter because Ghanaians have already accepted

him”, the former NPP organiser added.



Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah said he was optimistic that the NPP delegates would not make any unpardonable mistake, and elect any of the aspirants, other than the vice president who has the charisma to lead the NPP to win the 2024 election.