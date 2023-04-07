You are here: HomeNews2023 04 07Article 1745207

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

gbcghanaonline.com

Accident on Accra-Suhum highway; driver absconds, several injured

A horrific road accident has occurred at Budu on the Accra Suhum Highway on Thursday, April 6.

A mini-bus which was said to be carrying about 30 football players of Fox United’s Under-13 and 3rd division team burst a tyre and crashed into the Highway road guard and somersaulted multiple times.

So far, five persons are reported to have sustained serious head injuries.

The Suhum-based Fox United team were on their way to play a friendly game in Nsawam.

The driver of the vehicle who is alleged to be under 18 bolted from the scene after the accident.