Accident on Accra-Suhum highway; driver absconds, several injured

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A horrific road accident has occurred at Budu on the Accra Suhum Highway on Thursday, April 6.



A mini-bus which was said to be carrying about 30 football players of Fox United’s Under-13 and 3rd division team burst a tyre and crashed into the Highway road guard and somersaulted multiple times.



So far, five persons are reported to have sustained serious head injuries.



The Suhum-based Fox United team were on their way to play a friendly game in Nsawam.



The driver of the vehicle who is alleged to be under 18 bolted from the scene after the accident.