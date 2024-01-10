Accept outcome of 2024 general election – Chief of Obomeng tells NDC and NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Nana Effah Opinaman III, the Chief of Obomeng, a town in the Kwahu Mountains in the Eastern Region, has urged the two leading political parties to accept the outcome of the 2024 elections in good faith.



According to the Chief of Obomeng, both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) want to lead the country in 2025, but they shouldn’t pursue that ambition at the expense of the stability of the country.



He cautioned the politicians not to take the law into their hands if they are not satisfied with the outcome of the results in December 2024, while urging the youths not to allow themselves to be used as tools for destruction.



“This is an election year, and as such, we need peace even after the elections.



The youths shouldn’t allow themselves to be used as tools for destruction, and they should also tone down the noise-making during elections.”“We should go and vote peacefully and accept the election results in good faith without destroying the peace of the country because that is very important and needed for the development of the country,” Nana Effah Opinaman III said on Rainbow Radio Accra.