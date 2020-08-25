Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Accept debate challenge if you are better than Mahama – Sammy Gyamfi to Akufo-Addo

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believes he has done better than former President John Mahama then he should accept the challenge thrown at him to debate him.



In Sammy Gyamfi’s view, President Akufo-Addo has failed in office hence his inability to debate Mr Mahama ahead of the elections this year.



The NDC flagbearer threw a challenge to his successor for a debate on the performance record of their respective governments, especially in the infrastructural sector.



“I am willing to present myself for a debate with President Akufo-Addo any day, anytime, anywhere. And we will settle the matter once and for all,” he said.



But a Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, said the call is needless and does not serve any purpose.



Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, August 24, Sammy Gyamfi said President Akufo-Addo has no better records hence, avoiding the debate.



“[Former] President Mahama has a far superior and towering record of achievements in all sectors of the nation that completely dwarfs the mediocre accomplishments of his successor, President Akufo-Addo.



“If the NPP is still in doubt about this fact, then they should simply encourage their leader, President Akufo-Addo to accept the challenge by H.E John Mahama for a debate on their respective records of delivery at a place, time and with moderators and timekeepers of his choice.”

