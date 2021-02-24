General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Accept coronavirus vaccines – GAMLS to its members, public

The coronavirus vaccines arrived in Ghana, Wednesday

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has advised its members and the general public to welcome and accept the COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.



Ghana received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield) today, 24 February 2021.



The COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be deployed in health facilities and designated centers in these geographical regions from 2nd March 2021.



Prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines, the government announced a rollout plan and stated that the vaccines are safe.



A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of GAMLS, Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi on 24 February 2021 reiterated that the vaccine is efficacious for use and further urged the general public to get vaccinated



“GAMLS wishes to add its voices to the scientific community to admonish the public to trust in the regulatory approval of the FDA and embrace the COVID-19 vaccines. Ghana's FDA HAS been ranked at maturity Level 3 for its medicines regulatory system that ensures the safety, quality, and efficacy of all medical products imported, manufactured, or distributed in the country.



“The COVID-19 vaccines have therefore gone through rigorous processes and considered safe and efficacious for use in Ghana”.



The statement further urged the general public to seek information from qualified healthcare professionals including Medical Laboratory Scientists.



“We continue to urge members and the public to embrace the vaccines in addition to obeying the COVID-19 protocols”.