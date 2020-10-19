General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Academic year for university students starts from January 2021 – Akufo-Addo

Following the closure of schools as part of measures the government of Ghana has put in place to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that the new academic year for both new and continuing university students starts from January 2021.



In his 18th address to the nation since Ghana recorded the first two cases of the novel Coronavirus, the President said, “SHS 2 and JHS 2 students are back in school, as are some students in tertiary institutions and colleges.



“Indeed, the academic year for new and continuing University students will commence from January 2021.”



To him, the decision comes out of “the strategic, controlled, progressive, safe easing of restrictions…, with its overarching objective being to restore our lives and economy back to normal.”



Ghana’s educational institutions were subsequently reopened in phases for final year students to complete their academic as well as continuing students to complete the academic year.



