Academic activities conducted under sheds at Salmana JHS

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Salmana Junior High School in the Gbache Electoral Area in the Wa West District is in dire need of classrooms as teaching and learning is currently conducted under sheds.



Mr Peter Seidu Kaadaare, the Assembly Member for the area who made an appeal through the Ghana News Agency, said a storm had removed the roofing of the only structure that accommodated the school children about a year ago, thereby forcing them to sit under sheds for academic activities.



Mr Kaadaare expressed worry that academic activities would be disrupted as the rain sets in if nothing was not done about it.



According to him the community constructed a mud structure to temporary accommodate the pupils while waiting for government’s intervention to salvage the situation.



“The community contributed to build the structure with mud, but a storm removed the roofing at the time COVID-19 started and the children were at home.



“We have reported it to NADMO and the District Assembly to help us to reroof, but they had not done anything about it. As we speak now, the children sit under sheds, but I am afraid when rain starts and it is not roofed the children cannot go to school,” Mr Kaadaare explained.



He, however, noted that the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Edward Laabiiri Sabo had promised to provide the school with a new classroom block but was yet to fulfil the promise.



“Anytime I go to remind the DCE he tells me they will come and build it but they never came," the Assembly Member said.



Mr Kaadaare also stated that the lack of accommodation for teachers had led to a high rate of teacher absenteeism.



He said the teachers did not reside at the community and had to travel over 14 kilometers from Wa to the school on daily basis saying, “when you go to the school on Mondays and you see the teachers present you will be happy, but on Thursdays and Fridays, they don’t come”.



He therefore pleaded with the District Assembly and benevolent individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the school, by providing the community with classrooms for the JHS and teachers’ accommodation to help improve academic work.