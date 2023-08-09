Acacia Health Insurance wins Brand and CEO of the Year Award at Ghana Insurance Awards

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: Acacia Health Insurance

Award-winning insurance company, Acacia Health Insurance Limited has picked up two prestigious awards at the just ended Ghana Insurance Awards held at De Icon Event Centre at East Legon last Friday.



Best Brand of the Year (Private Health Insurance) and CEO of the Year (Private Health Insurance awarded to Dr. Dan Vincent Armooh, CEO of Acacia Health Insurance.



The 6th edition was organized by Xodus Communications Limited with the aim to provide a spectacular occasion for insurance industry players to come together to celebrate and network, while rewarding achievements and leadership in the various key areas and also promoting the growth of the industry through progressive competition, innovation and the adherence to the highest professional standards in the sector.



For Acacia, these awards authenticate the company's continuous progress and contribution to the Ghana Insurance industry and the economy.



Also, this tremendous honor is in recognition of the company's values, integrity, teamwork, and commitment in building the Insurance industry as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the financial institutions.



Head of Growth at Acacia Health Insurance, Dr. Papa Nii Maale- Adsei was extremely grateful to God, the board directors of the company and the committed staffs for their unflinching support always over the years.



Acacia Health Insurance Limited, a member of the Enterprise Group is a Private Commercial Health Insurance Scheme licensed by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



With a decade of excellence service to its clients, Acacia Health Insurance packages for corporate Ghana covers up to 99% of all health conditions. We work with over 750 service providers, both private and government comprehensive healthcare for all its members. There are various products options specially designed to cater for all categories of designed to cater for all categories of businesses and levels of employees.



Currently, the scheme has over 35000 policy holder’s employees of corporate organisation in Ghana. Acacia is known for its excellent customer service and pays claims twice as fast as any other private health insurer. Acacia dedicated to helping its clients achieve health and financial security. This is delivered through a team of highly qualified individuals with the right professional skills set.