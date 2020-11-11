Regional News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Abusua FM frequency ‘jammed’ during Mahama interview in Kumasi

The frequency of Kumasi-based Abusua 96.5 FM has been hit with major interference as the station interviews NDC flagbearer John Mahama.



A similar incident happened when NDC runningmate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang visited the station on her campaign tour to the Ashanti region.



The frequency was jammed a night before Professor Naana Jane appeared on the show and lasted well for two days before several areas in Kumasi begun receiving good signals from Abusua FM.



The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has complained about the seeming regulatory oppression mounted by overseers of the country’s air space and power distributors against the party’s campaigns across the country.



The party in its Tuesday, November 10 press conference complained about intimidation, power cuts and interference of frequencies whenever it moved into any area to conduct its campaigns.



On Wednesday morning, before Mr Mahama will appear on-air, listeners in several areas called in complaining their receivers could not receive signals.



In the Denyame area where Abusua Fm is located, as well as its immediate environs of Ahojo, Santase, Kwadaso and Nhyieso the signals were full of patches and interference.



Management of the station has had to rely on Facebook live and the support of its English platform Ultimate 106.9 FM, to broadcast the feed to the people of the Ashanti region.





