Regional News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Abusua FM apologizes to KATH CEO and management

The management of a Kumasi-based radio station, Abusua 96.5 of the EIB Network, has rendered unqualified apology to the Chief Executive and management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for an unfounded allegation made against the facility by the morning show host of the station.



The apology was to correct the false statement made by the host, Mr. Kojo Marfo, to the effect that KATH Chief Executive withdrew an amount of GH¢ 100,000.00 during Christmas and shared it with other management members despite telling staff that the facility was cash strapped due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 on its operations.



The hospital, through its solicitors, Holy Trinity Chambers, wrote to the management of the station to deny the allegation and demanded for its immediate retraction and an apology or face legal action.



In response, a letter of apology and retraction signed by the Business Manager of the station, Picconius Ofoe Siameh, a copy of which was made available to the GNA, was issued to the management of the hospital.



The station’s letter stated in part that “we are by this letter rendering our sincerest apology to the institution for any damage caused by the said publication”.



It added that as demanded, “We will retract the statement over three consecutive days using the same medium” while immediately steps will also be taken to delete the recordings of the allegation from the station’s social media platforms.



A source close to the hospital’s management told the GNA that the station’s apology has been fully accepted in line with its good relationship with the media.



It urged media houses in the region to take full advantage of the open-door and media-friendly policies of management and endeavour to seek for clarifications about the operations of the hospital so that any public pronouncements on its operations would be based on facts and not on conjectures.