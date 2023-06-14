Abusive husband butchers wife over divorce threats

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

The Ghana Police Service at Mpohor in the Western Region of Ghana, has arrested a man in his early 30s for murder.



The man, Atta Sani, is being held because he butchered his wife to death, after she threatened to divorce him.



A report by 3news.com stated that the incident, which took place at Wiredukrom, a community near Wassa Manso in the Mpohor District, happened after a misunderstanding with his wife, 25-year-old Maame Ama.



Narrating what happened, a relative of the deceased said that Maame Ama had fled from her matrimonial home with the reason that Atta had been abusing her.



He added that she then lived with another person in the same community for some days.



“My sister was tired of the marriage because there have been problems lately where the man fights her on every little issue. She has informed us of her intention to leave the marriage and we have been working towards it. She has since left her matrimonial home and was enjoying her peace of mind in the house of another woman in the same community. Her husband went for her in the guise of discussing an important issue with her and committed the crime,” he said.



Sensing no impending danger, this relative added that Maame Ama followed her husband back home, together with her two-year-old child but that turned out to be a bad move.



“She followed him with their two-year-old son to their room thinking they were going to discuss something important but he ended up butchering her to death. Neighbours say they heard the two quarrelling in the room only for them to later realize that he has butchered her. He left the two-year-old child beside the lifeless body of the mother and bolted,” he is reported to have added.



Maame Ama’s body has since been deposited at the morgue, while Atta Sani is assisting the police in investigations.



Atta Sani and Maame Ama had three children together.



