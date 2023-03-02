Abuse Relief Corps merges with O. U. R. to become Operation Underground Railroad Ghana

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abuse Relief Corps (ARC), a non-governmental organisation committed to fighting sexual abuse and child sex trafficking in Ghana has officially become Operation Underground Railroad Ghana (O. U. R. Ghana).



This follows the official launch of a merger between ARC and O.U. R., a US-based non-profit organisation with a mission to rescue women and children from trafficking and sexual exploitation.



The launch held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, witnessed the attendance of various stakeholders into anti-human trafficking and sexual exploitation including law enforcement officials and officials of such other organisations from across the world.



Robyn Jesse Ern, the founder of ARC speaking at the launch, highlighted the impact of the work of his organisation over the past seven years since it has been operating.



He further emphasised the prospects of the organisation’s future following the merger in helping to fight for the rights of abused and traffic Ghanaian women and girls.



On his part, the Global Chief Operations Officer of (O. U. R.), David Jacobs expressed delight about the marriage between the two organisations while emphasising their commitment to ensure the new O. U. R. Ghana operates effectively with adequate resources.



Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe who was the Guest Speaker for the launch, called for more collaboration between stakeholders in pushing for the rights of women and children against trafficking and exploitation.



She noted that the government of Ghana has over the years shown commitment in that regard but emphasised the need for more attention to be paid to the various forms of exploitation and abuse against women and children.



The Country Manager of the ARC, Fred Akweter speaking to the media after the launch, said the merger between the organisations has come at a time of high significance and will go a long way to bolster the war against sexual abuse and child sex trafficking in Ghana.



Abuse Relief Corps as part of its operations over the years, has facilitated the quest for justice by survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.



The organisation pays for the police medical report form of survivors and provides finances to ensure that survivors get access to post-assault care. A. R. C. also provide continued support by offering transportation to and from courts, police stations and hospitals, and pay for all treatment costs.



On the other hand, O. U. R. founded in 2013 as a 501(c) non-profit organization, registered under the Internal Revenue Service of the United States of America (USA), operates in various countries across the world by supporting law enforcement and other government agencies through the transfer of equipment and knowledge and supporting local organizations to provide high-quality aftercare support to survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation.



A major highlight of the launch on Tuesday, was the presentation of 10 brand new laptops by O. U. R. Ghana to the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service.



Receiving the laptops on behalf of a police delegation present the even, DSP William Ayaragah thanked O. U. R. Ghana while assuring that the donation will be put to good use.