Aburi Girls student died of Cerebrospinal Meningitis – Autopsy

Regional News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An autopsy carried out on the body of Stacy Okyere, the late first-year student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School has established that she died of Cerebrospinal Meningitis, an acute inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and the spinal cord.



The post-mortem was conducted at the Ghana Police Hospital and additional tests were run at the Ghana Standards Authority.



Nora Danso, the elder sister of the deceased who disclosed the information in an interview with Starr news reporter, Awisi Dede Djangey, said the family expects to receive the hard copy of the report by the close of Monday, February 26, 2024.



"…yes, the report has been endorsed today. We will get the report; the hard copy. The CID officer said after endorsement, they need to run several copies. The school needs a copy, Ghana Police Service needs a copy and then they will bring the original copy to the family. So they need to run all these copies before they hand over the original to us,” she told the reporter.



She further disclosed that the student will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Ablekuma in Accra.



The 15-year-old student passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, after complaining of severe stomach pain.



According to a source in the school, the student was denied medical attention by the school nurse.



She was later rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away upon arrival at the hospital.