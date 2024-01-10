Abundant Love Mission donates a mortorking ambulance to Nadundo CHPS Compound

Health News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: Smart Takyi

Abundant Love Mission, a Christian faith organization has donated a motorking ambulance to Nadundo CHPS Compound in the Mion constituency.



The delegation was led by Pastor Christian Balagi, Kings Vineyard Church Accra, Pastor Paul Spiff, Pastor Paul Nyarko and Agnes, the nurse in charge of the CHP compound in the district.



The organization in the last three years has provided a mechanized borehole providing thousands of people with good drinking water, also helping to complete a six-unit nursing bungalow for nurses and now a new motor ambulance to help transport emergency patients to the hospital.



In a speech delivered by one of the team members Pastor Christian Balagi on behalf of Pastor Morris Sowah, Executive Director of Abundant Love Mission (ALMI), he said “I was here in person with my wife and our team from Accra just this past July, to commission the bungalow for the nurses. When I came back to the United States and shared with our sponsors the urgent need of the Ambulance for the hospital, they responded promptly with their support. I will like to sincerely acknowledge The Vineyard North Church, Columbus Ohio, for their giving into this ambulance. I will also acknowledge those individuals who responded generously to make today event possible.”



After the presentation, the chiefs, elders and community were challenged by the team from ALMI to take good care of the ambulance by ensuring good maintenance so it can last for a long period of time.



Nadundo is a farming Community located in the Mion District of the Northern Region, for over decades now, the only health facility that serve other 14 adjoining communities has been in operation without an ambulance.



Abundant Love Mission is a Christian faith that bring help and assistance to needy through non-profit organizations, social workers, nurses and teachers who are already actively engaged in bringing holistic changes in their communities and countries.



Visit us at https://abundantlovemissions.org/











