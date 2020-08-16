General News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Abubakar Boniface Siddique loses dad

Abubakar Boniface Siddique's father passed on

The Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Abubakar Boniface Siddique has lost his dad, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



Mr Joseph Ekow Boniface died on Saturday, August 15, 2020.



Family sources reveal that he was 95 years old. Details of funeral arrangement according to the family will be announced later.



The late Mr Joseph Ekow Boniface worked across the whole country as an Engineer until his retirement.

