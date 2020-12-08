Abuakwa South: Atta Akyea continues his 16 years run in parliament

Editorial News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Source: My News GH
An Accra-based Legal Practitioner Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea has won the Abuakwa South Constituency and he continues his 16 years run in parliament.
The Minister for Works and Housing has been in parliament for 16 years just after the now President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left office and the people of Abuakwa South has given him another four years.
However, the President pushed in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as their stronghold with 31, 160 votes.
Below is the provisional Presidential results:
NPP – 29, 634
NDC – 7, 705
GUM – 170
CPP – 18
GFP – 06
GCPP – 0
APC – 11
LPG – 14
PNC – 6
PPP- 7
NDP – 05
Certified Parliamentary results
Hon Samuel Attah Kyea – (NPP) – 29, 634
Sanusi Mohammed – (NDC) – 7, 705
Banning Peprah Felix (GUM) – 955
Marfo Enock Kwame (Independent) – 904
Total number of registered voters – 51, 339
Total Votes Cast – 39,706
Valid Votes – 39, 198
Invalid Votes – 508
