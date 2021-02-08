Regional News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Abuakwa North NCCE, police sensitize public on coronavirus protocols

Some members of the NCCE team with Abuaka North constituents

The National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE) and Ghana police

service of the Abuakwa North Municipality has today February 3, 2021

embarked on sensitisation exercise on the Novel COVID-19 pandemic.



The group led by Miss Gracelyn Kafui Dogbe, Civic Officer and ASP Fred

Kpetigo, District Police Crime Officer, observed that the adherence of

face mask-wearing and other safety protocols were encouraging. Only a

few were without the mask of which they were made to procure and wear.



Some of the places visited were New Tafo Akim main lorry station, Tontro

lorry station, New Tafo Akim market and central business centre of New

Tafo Akim.



Speaking to Nana Kwasi Asare, ASP Fred Kpetigo said, the exercise will

continue periodically to ensure full compliance of the COVID 19

protocols in the municipality and Ghana in general especially on market

days.



He further admonished all to abide by the COVID 19 protocols to help

curb the virus.



Miss Gracelyn Kafui Dogbe on her part mentioned that, most of the people

only put on the mask when they see police approaching, a situation she

describes as unfortunate.



She also encouraged all sundry to adhere to the safety protocols amid

the COVID 19 pandemic to help curb the spread.



Abuakwa North Municipality has since January 2021 recorded seven COVID

19 positive cases with one recovery and no deaths, leaving six active

cases as confirmed by the AG. Municipal Health Director, Mrs Rebecca

Dede Bantey.