Abuakwa North Municipality attains first set of single digits in BECE

Regional News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Abuakwa North Municipality in Eastern Region has recorded its first set of single digit aggregate by public schools in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) since its creation in 2018.



The five trailblazers attained the single digit aggregates in the recently released 2022 BECE results by West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).



In a brief ceremony at the sidelines of the 66th Independence Day Parade at Akyem Osiem, the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Umar Bodinga presented Special award to girls who secured single digit in the 2022 BECE in the municipality in fulfilment of promise made before the BECE examination.



The awardees all from CRIG M/A Junior High School were Darko Winnifred Karl, Anomaah Augustina, Gyamfi Abena Kwatemaa, Ofosua Phyllis and Attawa Michelle Mensah (overall best science student)



Each student received GHC500 cash prize from the MCE as motivation.



Overall best female and male students for the year 2021 went to Gertrude Ntiamoah and Desmond Etornam Gbormitah respectively all from CRIG M/A JHS. They received scientific calculator, GHc 200 and a certificate each.



MCE’s special award to 2021 best BECE female and male students from deprived communities went to Obenewa Emilia and Emmanuel Owusu respectively from Akyem Anyinasin Presby JHS.



Municipal Director of Education Miss Abena Gyamerah said performance of the students have improved significantly.



She stated that pass rate in English ,Mathematics,and science have improved whilst schools that scored zero in previous years had about 56% pass rate.



The MCE, Alhaji Umar Bodinga said there have been deliberate policy decision to provide the needed teaching and learning materials to all public schools in the municipality.



He stated that currently all Basic Schools have been furnished with dual desk furniture whilst all Junior High Schools provided with white marker boards.



He said there has been massive infrastructural expansion in the education sector in the municipality.