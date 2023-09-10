Abu Zein receives double Doctorate awards for extraordinary philanthropy, business acumen

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

In a momentous event held during the 15th Holy Convocation Honorary Doctorate Award ceremony, His Excellency Abu Zein, Deputy Chairman of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), was honored with two prestigious honorary doctorate degrees. The international community, deeply moved by Ambassador Zein's remarkable contributions to society, bestowed these accolades upon him in recognition of his outstanding impact on humanity.



Head of the IHRC's Africa Region and Ambassador at Large to the African Union, Ambassador Zein becomes only the second person in the past 15 years to receive dual doctorate honors. The ceremony, held at the Blue Top Estate near Kasoa, was graced by the presence of His Eminence Arch-Bishop Barkers Arthur (PhD), President of His Presence University of Theology, affiliated with the Western Seminary USA.



Arch-Bishop Arthur, a renowned religious leader, conferred the honorary doctorates in humanity and business upon Ambassador Zein. In his speech, Arch-Bishop Arthur highlighted the double honor as a testament to Zein's exceptional impact on society. The ambassador humbly attributed his achievements to an innate trait of helping humanity and esteeming hard work.



Ambassador Zein, a visionary business genius, has crafted all his businesses and investments with a focus on uplifting the underprivileged. Despite not holding a formal degree in financial engineering, his natural gift for the field has led to incredible success. Home-schooled until the age of 15, Zein demonstrated an exceptional understanding of the real estate industry and the ability to create and manage 100% share-held businesses from a young age.



For many years, Ambassador Zein quietly carried out philanthropic activities, but it wasn't until recently that major organizations, including The Red Cross Society and IHRC Headquarters, encouraged him to make his endeavors public. Demonstrating transparency and ensuring clarity for project beneficiaries, Zein currently provides funding for 25 widows, supporting them in their petty trades. He also covers the monthly medical bills of 35 senior citizens who do not receive support from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) due to eligibility issues.



In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Ambassador Zein has constructed a full-size sports complex, providing free training in football, basketball, and athletics to approximately 200 underprivileged youth in the Okaikoe North Municipality. He also organizes a weekly feeding program for 350 street children in the Christian Village of Kisseman, aimed at identifying and supporting talented children.



Honorable Abu Zein's commitment to serving the underprivileged is both commendable and evident in the profound impact he has made on the lives of those he supports. His tireless dedication and transformative initiatives truly embody the spirit of philanthropy. Despite an unconventional educational background, Zein's significant contributions to both his family and community have earned him the utmost respect.



As Chairman of a conglomerate of companies with investments spanning Ghana and abroad, Ambassador Zein's focus remains unambiguously centered on serving the underprivileged. His multifaceted and deeply impactful philanthropic initiatives, such as the "Feed the Street" program for Accra's street children and support for widows in reestablishing small businesses, have left an indelible mark on the lives of those who benefit from his generosity. Notably, Zein's recent gift of the Legon Islamic Cemetery pays respectful homage to the memory of the departed.



Quoting his own sentiment, "A person who sees a problem is a Human being, a person who finds a solution is a Visionary, and the person who goes out and does something substantial about the problem with the solution is an Entrepreneur." Ambassador Zein's visionary philanthropy, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, continues to inspire and uplift the lives of the underprivileged. His remarkable dedication to family, community, and charitable efforts make him a truly deserving recipient of these honorary recognitions.





Ambassador Abu Zein's extraordinary achievements, both in business and philanthropy, serve as a shining example to us all. His unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society inspires hope and encourages others to follow in his footsteps. As he continues to reach out to more communities and support the less privileged, it is clear that his honorary doctorate awards are not just a recognition of his past accomplishments but also a catalyst for even greater endeavors in the future.