Abu Jinapor visits Damongo as rainstorm renders over 750 people homeless

Source: Nkilgi FM

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has on 18th April, 2021 visited homes of affected victims to sympathise with them following a rainstorm last week that rendered over 750 residents in the Savannah Regional capital of Damongo homeless.



Roofs of about 95 houses including school buildings and business shops had their roofs ripped off and Damongo was left in darkness for more than 24hours following the downpour that also saw branches of trees fell on high tension electrical cables, cutting power supply to Damongo.



The worst affected areas were Yagbon Residential Area (YRA), Alhassan-Kura, Ngbaripe and Hangaline.



The MP for Damongo visited homes, shops and also met with affected persons at Falahiat primary school, Almanara primary at the Yagbon Residential Area and the Ngbaripe area of Damongo.



Hon Jinapor who was in the company of his wife in an interaction with the victims assured them of his support to reroof their houses while they wait for the government’s relief package.



He said he will make sure the necessary support apart from what he has for each affected home, he will ensure the government comes to their aid as soon as possible.



He again tasked his team who will be leading in the distribution of what he will be doing for the victims not to discriminate in whatever that would be distributed.



“Since I started with you people, I made it clear that your cry is my cry and your happiness, my happiness. After hearing the sad news about the heavy rainstorm, I quickly ran home to have a feel of what the people are going through and to see for myself, sympathize with you and offer my little support. I have seen for myself the level of destruction and I wish to state that by Monday, 19th April, the NPP party executives will bring to you my support to roof your homes and shops while you wait for what government, through NADMO will also do for you”, the MP added.



He further urged the constituents to always pray for him since he has a very big task especially in the development of the Damongo Constituency since there is a lot in the pipeline including solving the water crisis situation in the area.



The West Gonja Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Mr Bavug Adam speaking to Nkilgi FM said the affected included 110 male adults, 250 children with the remaining being women adults.



Mr Adam disclosed that three (3) people sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of last Tuesday unfortunate incident.



According to the NADMO boss, relief items are yet to be released to the affected victims who are currently putting up with family members.



He said; “We have to compile the report to the region for onward submission to the national level for them to assess the situation and decide what package or support the people will need and send to us. So we have done that and waiting, but I can’t tell exactly when we will receive the support but I’m sure it will come in due time.”