Abu Jinapor's annual tractor support for farmers in Damongo constituency takes off

Regional News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Annual tractor support program for farmers in the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region by the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor has commenced according to the coordinator.



Five (5) tractors, according to Mr. Bawa Fusheini also known as Capacity and the coordinator of the office of the MP, have been deployed to the constituency to start the ploughing of farmlands for his constituents.



Mr. Fusheini stated that the reason behind the early arrival of the tractors is to ensure farmers who are into groundnut cultivation is first attended to since the rains have started falling.



He added that farmers are required to buy fuel into the tractors with the cost of ploughing taken care of by the Member of Parliament.



Bawa Fusheini however made it clear that due to the large number of farmers in the constituency, every farmer is entitled to two(2) acres of land that the tractor will plough for free.



He also disclosed that one of the tractors has been assigned purposely to minority tribes such as the Frafra, Dagaare, Bimoba, Fulani etc. communities in the constituency adding that, immediately after the cultivation of groundnuts, the tractors will still be made available to those into maize production when their time comes.



The coordinator of the office of the MP for Damongo used the opportunity to appeal to farmers in the constituency to bear with the Member of Parliament by making sure the arrangements made at the various zones to support them are strictly adhered to.



Samuel Abu Jinapor prior to becoming the MP of the area promised to establish the Damongo farmers empowerment program to see to the betterment of farmers in the constituency, procuring some tractors in the last years to plough for farmers across the constituency and supplying over five thousand (5000) bags of fertilizer, five thousand( 5000) pieces of weedicides affectionately called “condemn” and thousands of cutlasses and wellington boots to farmers across the constituency irrespective of their political affiliations.



The Constituency over the years is zoned into four groups namely the Larabanga zone, Damongo zone, Busunu zone and Sor zone with a tractor allocated to cater for each zone.



The Damongo constituency farmers empowerment programme is an initiative of the Member of Parliament to empower farmers in his constituency.