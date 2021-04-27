Abu Jinapor has shown fortitude to fight galamsey - Nana Ofori Owusu

Politics of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has commended the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor over his determination to end illegal mining (galamsey).



The government, under the auspices of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, has held a dialogue with stakeholders in the mining sector to look at ways to streamline small-scale mining while eradicating illegal mining.



The Minister says he is fully committed to the fight against galamsey and has therefore initiated moves to end the menace.



On his working visit to the Western Region, Abu Jinapor pledged; “I will stop the illegalities without fear or favour. No matter which political party is involved.”



“What we need now is a broad-based national effort that would have our noble chiefs and community elders in a non-partisan dialogue to ensure that the country’s resources are exploited in a safe and regulated manner to the advantage of the people”, he added.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Ofori reposed confidence in the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to fight against the menace.



''This Minister appears to be bold. In order to curb this illegal mining menace, one has to be brave and act without fear or favour and I see this Minister showing such fortitude'', he said.