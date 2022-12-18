Abu Jinapor commissions second AstroTurf in Damongo constituency

Regional News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: GNA

Member of Parliament for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor on Friday, 16th December, 2022 commissioned the second AstroTurf pitch in the Damongo constituency at Larabanga.



The MP in his remarks said he was extremely happy to commission the Larabanga AstroTurf pitch which adds up to two in the Damongo constituency.



He also indicated that the rationale behind the construction of the Astroturf pitch seeks to promote football in the constituency so as to identify talents, grow and developed them for the local and international stage.



Abu Jinapor disclosed that he intends to commission similar projects in the canteen and Busunu, all in the Damongo constituency in order to give the Damongo constituency four different AstroTurfs situated in the four Zones of the constituency to help nurture football talents in the constituency.



He, therefore, urged the people in the area to continue to live in unity adding that governing NPP government remains committed and determined to bring development to the constituency.



The commissioning of the pitch was graced with a football match between Larabanga Stars and Mole Nationals, a division two team based in Damongo with a price of GH¢5,000, jerseys and a football at stake for the winning team.



GH¢ 2,000, jerseys and a football went to the losing team but the match ended inconclusive with a 1:1 goal draw and rescheduled for Saturday, 17th December, 2022.



The Minister of Lands was however joined by the NPP regional chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, the constituency chairman and other bigwigs of the NPP in the Savannah Region.