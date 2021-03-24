Abu Jinapor, Asenso left Jubilee House because they know Akufo-Addo failed – NDC’s Asafo Agyei

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Ashanti Region Deputy Communications Director for National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Asafo Agyei has taken on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, claiming he is out of touch with reality.



He, therefore, questioned the exit of the President’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff to contest for parliamentary seats in 2020.



The two, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye, contested and won the Damongo and Bantama constituencies respectively in the December 7 polls.



Their exit from the Jubilee House to Parliament ignited several concerns and the major opposition party is casting doubts that the “closest pals of the president in the Jubilee House has jilted him because they know there’s no hope for them after 2024”.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, March 23, the loudmouthed NDC politician insisted that “the Akufo-Addo-led administration has failed Ghanaians and is obviously out of touch with reality”.



“This is the main reason all his lieutenants have left him for Parliament.”



But a Deputy National TESCON Coordinator, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, who sharply rebutted the claims by the NDC regional executive, adduced that “it is every politician’s prayer and hope to enter Parliament and make laws for his or her constituents, so I don’t understand why the NDC wants to spin this issue”.



“The president is in control and he is working hard to put Ghana back on her toes from the bad economy the NDC left for us in 2016.”