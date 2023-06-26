'Absolutely useless!' - Kwesi Pratt describes Ghana Teacher Licensure Exam

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has labelled the Ghana Teacher Licensure Exam as unnecessary.



The journalist believes that the licensure exam only proves that the country's teacher education system is flawed.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr said it doesn't make sense to certify teachers from teacher training colleges only to test them again through a licensure exam before posting them to their respective teaching fields.



The Managing Editor submitted these when he was speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV.



"You take people through a system of preparing them to be teachers, at the end of the programme, they take exams. You marked the exams and certified them to be qualified to be teachers. If after certifying them as qualified persons who can teach, we come up with this. What are you saying? That the whole teacher educational system is flawed. That's what we are talking about.



"This licensing is not necessary, it's absolutely useless. If you have a teacher education system which produces qualified teachers, we don't need to license them. Their certificate ought to be enough, Kwesi Pratt said.



The National Teaching Council was introduced in 2018 to enable qualified teachers to acquire a professional license and also prepare teachers to meet the demands of possessing the minimum knowledge, skills, values and attitudes necessary to deliver effectively in schools.







