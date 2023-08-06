'Absolute democracy is not good for us' - Nhyiaeso MP

Politics of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, has bemoaned the attitude of Ghanaians towards national development.



According to him, Ghana is in a mess not only because of the actions of government but the behavior of many Ghanaians who know the right thing but do wrong.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Dr. Stephen Amoah noted that it will be difficult for Ghana to progress when the citizenry behave irresponsibly like engaging in acts that do not bring about development.



He cited some Ghanaians building along waterways to cause floods and an incident currently happening in his constituency where a powerful person is undertaking a project at an inappropriate place.



The Nhyiaeso MP concluded that "absolute democracy is not good for us" and called on all Ghanaians to be citizens.



Watch video below:



